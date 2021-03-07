Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

