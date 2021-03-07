MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,476,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MetLife were worth $69,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

