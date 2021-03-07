Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

