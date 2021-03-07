Oder Investment Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.72.

