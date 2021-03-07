Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,292 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.50 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

