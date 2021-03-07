1,025 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $66.60.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

