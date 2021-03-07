Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $12,971,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $83.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

