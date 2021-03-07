King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medallia were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. BTIG Research raised their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $493,422.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $257,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,546.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,914,920 shares of company stock worth $78,197,543 in the last three months.

MDLA stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

