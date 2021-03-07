Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LTRPB stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

