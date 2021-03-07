4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Short Interest Up 52.1% in February

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 28th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CATV opened at $0.02 on Friday. 4Cable TV International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

4Cable TV International Company Profile

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

