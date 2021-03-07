King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 774 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $308.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.