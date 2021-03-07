Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Biogen were worth $75,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $270.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

