Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $962.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

