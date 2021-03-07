Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.50 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.
Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $962.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
