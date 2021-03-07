CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CNONF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. CannaOne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

About CannaOne Technologies

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a cannabis e-commerce technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of a selection of premium CBD products from various suppliers to consumers.

