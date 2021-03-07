Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $52,144.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.23 or 0.00791048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042376 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars.

