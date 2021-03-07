IOST Trading Up 29.1% This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $739.90 million and approximately $278.43 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.23 or 0.00791048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042376 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

