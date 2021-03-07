IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,208.50 ($15.79).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMI shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,287 ($16.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,293.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,159.31. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

