Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

