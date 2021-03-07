Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 21,845 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.