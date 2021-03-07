Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $210,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.