Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 79.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.