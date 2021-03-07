Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.68 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.