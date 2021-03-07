Destination Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,731 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,521,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

