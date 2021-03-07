Signaturefd LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.87 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.