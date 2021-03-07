Destination Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,727 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

