Destination Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $32.14 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

