Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 175 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKG opened at $244.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.37. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.