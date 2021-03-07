Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

GE stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

