Destination Wealth Management Has $686,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $76.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

