Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

FedEx stock opened at $257.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.08 and its 200 day moving average is $258.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

