Raymond James Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $120.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.04. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,955 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,092 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

