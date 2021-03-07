202 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,582,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 445,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,441,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Linde by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

