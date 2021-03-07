D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 54,975 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 533.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

COF opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

