TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,681 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 429.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 272,537 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Masco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

