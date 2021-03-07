Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of OPNT opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.09 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

