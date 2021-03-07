Signaturefd LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.