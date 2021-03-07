Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $702.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $718.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

