Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $233.89 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average of $268.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

