Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 303.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $86.09.

