Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 434,800 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,990,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $99,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of FTDR opened at $53.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

