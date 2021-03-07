5,354 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,301,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,729 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,063,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 534,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,203 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.41 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.