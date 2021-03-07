Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 84,536 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,281 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 84,536 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $79,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $166.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

