Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells $154,809.48 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after buying an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

