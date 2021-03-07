Intrust Bank NA Sells 71 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $203.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

