Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $103.97 Million Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.01% of Rent-A-Center worth $103,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RCII. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.