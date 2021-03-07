Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $55,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

