Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $339.35 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

