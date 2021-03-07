Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $269.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

