Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $272-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.96 million.Certara also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.24 EPS.

Certara stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Certara has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

