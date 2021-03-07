Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

